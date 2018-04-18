City Of Chelan Residents Should Have New Blue Recycle Bins By End Of This Week

This week, the City of Chelan is distributing blue recycle bins to city residents…

That’s Chelan City Administrator, Mike Jackson…

If you live within the City limits of Chelan, you should receive a recycling bin by the end of the week – if for some reason you don’t get one- contact Chelan City Hall.

Recycle bin pick up will be every other week on the same day as your usual garbage pickup.

If you did not receive a schedule in the mail, again, contact City Hall. That phone number is 682-8017.