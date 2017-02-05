City Of Chelan Looks To Tighten Up Recycling Program

The Chelan City Council turned their focus to recycling on Tuesday- starting with a presentation from Brenda Blanchfield with Chelan County Solid Waste.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, says the draft report was 260 pages and outlined a solid waste plan, as mandated by the state…

Mayor Cooney says at Tuesday’s meeting, the council also approved entering into an agreement for solid waste consultant work with Bell & Associates in hopes of decreasing the amount going into the landfill…

