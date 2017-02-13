City Of Chelan Looking For Someone To Take Over Golf Course Concesssions

It’s not golfing weather – although we know some die-hards who would beg to differ about that. But once the weather improves, duffers will head for the links – and that presents a business opportunity for an epicurean entrepreneur. Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney says the city is looking for someone to take over the food concession at the municipal golf course:

021317 GC Concession 1 :21 Q:”expected income”

The mayor says the concession is pretty basic, but someone with flair could possibly turn it into something much more:

021317 GC Concession 2 :27 Q:”a seasonal thing”

The city is sending out a Request for Proposals, but anyone interested can get in touch with City Hall; Cooney says they’ll help you fill out the application and see if it’s the right fit.