City Of Chelan Holds Affordable Housing Forum To Facilitate The Community Effort

A curious and passionate group of citizens attended this week’s City of Chelan affordable housing forum held at the Mayor’s coffee shop in downtown Chelan.

During that forum, they heard from July Bruner, an affordable hosing consultant, hired by the City of Chelan…

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, says it’s not the city’s intent to lead the affordable housing effort, but rather to facilitate it…

Mayor Cooney says, if you are interested in participating in the process, contact Chelan City Hall at 682-4037.

By no means, is this a local or regional problem- there are housing shortages across the country.

According to a new report from the the Pew Charitable Trust, high rents are threatening families’ financial security and putting home ownership out of reach for many.

The analysis says that since the Great Recession, the number of households paying more than 30% of their pre tax income in rent has risen exponentially and continues to grow.

Erin Courrier, is the Director of the Pew Security and Mobility Project. She says 43 million Americans now rent their homes- a number that has been growing in recent years…

Courrier says that in 2015, 38% of all renter households were Rent Burdened- an increase of about 19% since 2001.

The data also shows that almost half of households headed by someone aged 65 or older are rent burdened and more than 20% of them pay half or more of their income in rent…

The report says policy makers should consider ways to make renting a home more affordable for the 17 million rent burdened families across the country.



Thus far, the only local organization that seems to be making a dent in the affordable home shortage is Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity- having placed 18 families in affordable homes.