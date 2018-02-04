City Of Chelan Hires Housing And Community Development Consultant In Addressing Affordable Housing

As part of the ongoing community effort to address the shortage of affordable housing in the Chelan Valley, the City of Chelan has engaged the services of Housing and Community Development Consultant, Julie Bruner.

Bruner is a nationally recognized expert in planning and implementation of affordable housing strategies. She has worked with communities and organizations in the northwest and across the country to assess and plan for meeting unique affordable housing needs.

Her work in Chelan includes a housing availability and needs assessment and a preliminary analysis to assess the amount of subsidy required to create permanently affordable home ownership.

As a critical part of this work, Bruner will be visiting Chelan the week of April 23 to meet with stakeholders and interested residents.

Stakeholders may include those looking for low to middle income housing, social service providers, employers and those in the real estate and construction industries.

She is prepared to meet in small groups or one on one with potential advocates or skeptics.

Anyone interested in participating in this process, may contact Chelan City Hall, at 682-4037.

On Tuesday, April 24, Bruner will make a public presentation to the Chelan City Council- all interested parties are encouraged to attend.