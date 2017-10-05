City Of Chelan Continues Road Construction On Bogey Blvd

Submitted by Thomas Tupling with City of Chelan Public Works

Road construction on Bogey Blvd will continue today. The road will be closed off at Bogey and Golf Course Dr. intersection. We will be prepping the area for asphalt. We should have it all prepped, impact tested and asphalted by the end of the day. We still have work to do, but are waiting on the PUD to bring us power. Once we have this phase completed, we will be working South East of Fair Way, and removing the old booster station.

There will be no crack sealing today on Boyd Road. That will happen periodically for the next week. We are trying not to overlap Boyd Rd. crack sealing and Bogey Blvd closure, but it could happen with so many entities involved. Golf Course Rd remains closed from No See Um Rd to the old gravel pit. This is all related to the roundabout project with WSDOT. WSDOT is still going to be doing the overlay project on SR150 west of the roundabout project.

It is a very busy year for construction. Please bear with us.