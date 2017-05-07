City Of Chelan Approves $5,000 Pledge To Pangborn

At their meeting last week, Chelan City Council approved a resolution supporting the Port of Chelan County in their quest to bring non stop flights between Pangborn Memorial Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, told KOZI the council unanimously voted to approve that resolution…

The Chelan City Council holds their regularly scheduled council meetings on the second and third Tuesday of each month, making their next meeting Tuesday, July 11- at 6PM in Council Chambers at Chelan City Hall.

