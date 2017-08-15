City Crews Working To Repair Water Leak At Nixon And Manson Highway

The City of Chelan announced they will have a crew working on a possible water leak near the intersection of Nixon and the Manson Hwy with a shoulder closure.

Traffic will continue to move smoothly through the construction site, but city officials are asking the public to be patient and drive safe as we have our equipment and personnel out there.

Work will continue for the remainder of today, Tuesday, August 15th, and into tomorrow, Wednesday, August 16th.