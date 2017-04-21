CHS Student, Lucy Bordner, Takes The Spotlight In Prestigious Statewide Art Contest

Pictured: Lucy celebrating with Chelan HS art teacher Sue Clouse and her parents Jen and Burke Bordner.

CHS sophomore Lucy Bordner was notified via a phone call from OSPI that she is one of 15 winners out of over 2000 entries for the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction/Washington Art Education Association art show. They will be awarding her $200 and keeping her work for permanent display at the state capital.

The Superintendent’s High School Art Show is an annual event co-hosted by OSPI and the Washington Art Education Association (WAEA). High school students from all nine of the state’s educational service districts (ESDs) participate in this artistic celebration each year. The finalists from these regional ESD shows are invited to participate in the Superintendent’s High School Art Show.