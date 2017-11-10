Chelan’s North Cascades Bank Has Announced New President & Chief Executive Officer

Chelan, WA October 11, 2017 — North Cascades Bank, a division of Glacier Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles (“Charlie”) Guildner as President and Chief Executive Officer. Guildner joins North Cascades Bank from People’s Bank in Bellingham, WA, where he held several leadership positions, most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.

Guildner began his banking career at Cascade Bank in Everett, WA, where he became a top producing lender and market manager. For the past 17 years he has been at People’s Bank where he was responsible for a variety of lending and credit management positions including Chief Credit Officer. While there, he led the development of several business initiatives including a successful marine lending program.

Guildner graduated from Snohomish High School and earned a BA in Economics at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA. He is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. He and his wife Debbie are in the process of relocating to North Central Washington and look forward to becoming active members of the community. Guildner’s personal interests include sailing, snow skiing, tennis and scuba diving.