Chelan’s MOE Receives Washington Achievement Award

Morgan Owings Elementary is a recipient of the 2016 Washington Achievement Award and is being honored for “Closing the Achievement Gap” in Special Education.

This is an extraordinary accomplishment and is a direct reflection of the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teachers, the leadership of our administrators and the support and guidance of our parents. Morgan Owings’s award is well deserved. The staff and administration has implemented several improvements that have impacted our students’ success.

The Washington Achievement Awards are sponsored by the Washington State Board of Education and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. They celebrate Washington’s top-performing schools and recognize achievement in many categories. This highly-selective award is based on our school’s performance on the Washington State Achievement Index.

The selection process for the Washington Achievement Award is very rigorous, and all of us take great pride in this accomplishment. We are extremely proud of this accomplishment!