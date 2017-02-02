Chelan’s Coach Joe Harris Honored By Chelan City Council

The Chelan City Council met last week in a regularly scheduled meeting, but before they got down to business, they honored a local legend.

Mayor Mike Cooney says the council wanted to recognize Coach Joe Harris for his work in the community…

Mayor Cooney said among the business done at last Tuesday’s Chelan City Council meeting- one of those included an amendment to the budget to adjust to some unforeseen costs…

Chelan City Council’s next meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 14th will be canceled, as the council and mayor will be attending legislative days in Olympia.

That means, the next Chelan City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 28th – there will be a workshop, however on Tuesday, February 7- one week from today.

