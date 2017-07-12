Chelan’s Career Connections Class Proves To Be Success

In an effort to build meaningful connections with the business community, the Chelan School District is inviting business mentors to be part of student’s educational goals…

That’s Terrie Carleton, Chelan High School College and Career Coordinator. She has been teaching and guiding the class as a way to introduce students to various career paths…

Terrie said the class has been a success- and over the years, several students have been hired for full time summer employment, or year round part time employment…

Karl Word, who owns and operates Quik Auto Clinic, along with his wife, Debbie, says the Career Connections class has been very beneficial for his business…

And, Carleton says, businesses are welcome to jump on board…

The number at Chelan High School 682-4061, you can leave a message for Terrie Carlton, or email her at careltont@chelanschools.org.