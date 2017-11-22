Chelan’s Apple Cup Cafe To Serve 20th Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner On Thursday

If you’re not going anywhere for Thanksgiving- you are invited to attend Thursday’s 20th annual Free Thanksgiving dinner at the World Famous Chelan Apple Cup Cafe….

That’s Ryan Peterson, Owner/Operator, of the Apple Cup Cafe. It’s on upper Woodin Avenue, and they’ll be serving free Thanksgiving dinners between 11am and 2pm on Thanksgiving day– you’re all invited.

If you are housebound, or just don’t want to leave the house– they’ll deliver the Thanksgiving meal to your house…

There are no strings attached to the free Thanksgiving meal at the Apple Cup Cafe- but, they are also collecting donations for the local food bank. For more information- call 682-2933.