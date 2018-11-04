Chelan’s Airborne Eddie Ferguson Being Inducted Into US Ski And Snowboard Hall Of Fame

While many of us recently returned from Spring Break vacations with the family- one longtime Chelan Valley resident is preparing to leave for California, where he will be inducted into the US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame…

That’s ‘Airborne Eddie.’ You might know him as Ed Ferguson…

A national voting panel selects the incoming class in the fall of each year. The class of 2017 will be inducted and honored in Olympic Valley California this Saturday, April 14th…

Tom Kelly, Chairman of the US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, said each year he is amazed by the stories of the sport builders and athletes who made the sport what it is today.

And, Chelan’s Airborne Eddie played a major role in the evolution…

We asked Airborne Eddie if he was fearless…

How can you not like that?

If you see Airborne Eddie- or Eddie the Real Estate guy- say hi and congratulations– he’s one of the newest members of the US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.