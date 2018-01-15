Chelan Will Host A Town Hall Meeting On Affordable Housing Tuesday

The City of Chelan, tomorrow, is hosting a Town Hall Meeting that will take place at the Chelan Senior Center and will get underway at 6pm.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, says the main subject of tomorrow night’s Town Hall Meeting is the Affordable Housing Initiative…

Likely to be discussed at tomorrow’s Town Hall Meeting is a request to lower hook up fees by Weidner Apartments- who is looking to develop a large complex in Chelan…

Weidner is the developer of several apartment buildings, including Riverside 9 Apartments in Wenatchee. The company says they are currently working on several more contracts to build.

They are not categorized as “affordable housing,” instead, addressing the overall need for long term housing.

According to the website, Riverside 9 Apartments in Wenatchee is designed for those who desire superior living with gourmet kitchens, 9 ft ceilings, a pool, clubhouse and 24 hour workout facility. Those 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments are listed at $1,100.

Tomorrow’s City of Chelan Town Hall Meeting will be at the Chelan Senior Center at 6pm.