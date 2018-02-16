[2/16/18] Chelan Volunteer Recruitment Open House At Station 74 (Near Airport) Set For Saturday
Saturday, Chelan Fire & Rescue will host its second Volunteer Recruitment Open House of the week. This one will be at the Chelan Airport Station…
That’s Chelan Fire District 7 Commissioner, Tom Peters…
Fire Chief, Tim Lemon, agrees wholeheartedly with Commissioner Peters…
Tomorrow’s Chelan Fire & Rescue Volunteer Recruitment Open House is scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm at Station 74- that’s out at Howard Flats near Chelan Municipal Airport.
If you have any questions call the fire department’s business line at 682-4476.