Chelan Volunteer Recruitment Open House At Station 74 (Near Airport) Set For Saturday

Saturday, Chelan Fire & Rescue will host its second Volunteer Recruitment Open House of the week. This one will be at the Chelan Airport Station…

That’s Chelan Fire District 7 Commissioner, Tom Peters…

Fire Chief, Tim Lemon, agrees wholeheartedly with Commissioner Peters…

Tomorrow’s Chelan Fire & Rescue Volunteer Recruitment Open House is scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm at Station 74- that’s out at Howard Flats near Chelan Municipal Airport.

If you have any questions call the fire department’s business line at 682-4476.