Chelan Valley Scholarships To Be Awarded

Eighteen young scholars from the Chelan and Manson areas will each get 25-hundred dollar scholarships, courtesy of the Chelan Valley Scholarship Foundation. Barry Wise with the foundation says nine of the students are headed to college, while the other nine are getting their scholarships renewed:

You’re invited to be there when the scholarships are awarded Saturday morning (11) at the flagpole at Riverwalk Park at 10 a.m.