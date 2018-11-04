[4/11/18] Chelan Valley Registered Voters Should Have Ballots By Today
Ballots for the April 24th Special Election have been mailed. If you are a registered voter, living in the Chelan Valley, you should have your ballot by now…
That’s Chelan County’s top election official, Auditor, Skip Moore…
If you have not yet received your ballot, or, if you have questions about how to register, contact the Chelan County Auditor’s office at 667-6800. Visit their website at www.co.chelan.wa.us/auditor, or visit them in person at their office on Orondo Ave in Wenatchee. Their office hours are Monday through Friday 9am -5pm.