Chelan Valley Hope Taking Donations For Manson Family Burned Out Of Their Home

Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker, says volunteer firefighters were prepared for the worst as they responded to a structure fire on Wells Avenue late Wednesday morning….

Fortunately nobody was injured in the fire, although the family did lose some pet birds in the blaze.

The family is in need of household goods, furniture and clothing.

Donations of goods and/or cash can be made to Chelan valley Hope by calling 888-2114. Let them know you want to support the Manson family burned out of their home this week.