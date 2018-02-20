Chelan Student-Athletes of the week

Each week, Coaches nominate Student-Athletes in their programs that excel in their sport that week. Would like to recognize this week’s Student-Athletes for their efforts and appreciate them representing the Lake Chelan School District wearing the “Chelan” uniform.

Nathan Alcala – Wrestling

Nathan’s work ethic and determination has made him a leader by example this season. He has dominated every match so far this season with a very aggressive offensive style of wrestling.

– Coach Barnes

Skyler Gordon – Wrestling

Skyler Gordon was not only 1 of our 4 Captains, he was the heartbeat and wrecking ball in the CTL and District 6.

At 182lbs, Skyler won every league match. He took 1st at Districts and 3rd place at the toughest regional contest in 1A. Skyler went to State and picked apart day one competition, making it possible to move into Championship Saturday, where he fought to stand on the podium. Fighting through every match on Saturday, Skyler should be super proud of placing 4th at State as he fought all weekend long as the soul Chelan wrestler to be standing.

Skyler was the highest placer for the entire District 6. Skyler is not just a great athlete for Chelan, he is also a great student on campus. As one of his many coaches ,I’m super proud of this kid and what he did this weekend at State!!!! –Coach Chambers