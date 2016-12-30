CHELAN DEFEATS WENATCHEE Sub Varsity 57-53DEC 29th, 2016

Chelan’s Zach Phelps led the way with 20 points as the Goats beat Wenatchee 57-53 in a game at Chelans Holiday Hoop Tournament.

Phelps’ points came on 1 field goal, 5 three pointers and 3 of 4 free throws during the game. Chelan also got 9 points from Donny Watson and 9 points from Bryce Robison.

Wenatchee was led by Hansen 16 points and . Chelan improved their record to 8-2.

