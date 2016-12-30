[12/30/16] Chelan Squeeks Out Another Win In Holiday Hoops Tournament
CHELAN DEFEATS WENATCHEE Sub Varsity 57-53
DEC 29th, 2016
Chelan’s Zach Phelps led the way with 20 points as the Goats beat Wenatchee 57-53 in a game at Chelans Holiday Hoop Tournament.
Phelps’ points came on 1 field goal, 5 three pointers and 3 of 4 free throws during the game. Chelan also got 9 points from Donny Watson and 9 points from Bryce Robison.
Wenatchee was led by Hansen 16 points and . Chelan improved their record to 8-2.
Coach Pearl Quote:
“Wenatchee came ready to play, we did not. I’m not sure if our guys were tired from playing back to back to back or what but we really came out flat. I’m glad they hung in there and were able to squeak out a win.”