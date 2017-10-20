In the second half of the game, Okanogan would strike first when they had a miscue on their back line and Okanogan’s forward had a great finish. A few minutes later as Okanogan scrambled to clear the ball off their 18, Jade Hatherell was able to knock the ball through to Wendy Mendez who found the side netting and brought us even at 1-1. Ten minutes later a missed mark on defense gave Okanogan an easy goal and a 2-1 lead. With 11 minutes left in the half a short clearance off of a free kick came back to Giselle Lara who sent a well paced ball through to Wendy who again brought us even 2-2. Yasmin Granados would clear a ball off the line moments before the whistle to send us into extra time.

Neither team could find the back of the net in extra time and they headed to a shootout. They missed their first two shots and have two shots saved, while Ashley saved one, Okanogan would score two to secure the win. They head to Wahluke on Saturday.