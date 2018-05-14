Chelan secures a place in Regional bracket

Chelan vs Okanogan… Loosing 9-6 they took third place in the league.

Chelan Goats Varsity Can’t Catch Up To Okanogan, The Chelan Goats Varsity watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-6 loss to Okanogan on Saturday. Okanogan scored on a single by T Wood in the first inning, a double by S Roach in the first inning, a double by J Radke in the first inning, and a double by V Bauer in the second inning.

Chelan Goats Varsity collected ten hits and Okanogan had 19 in the high-scoring affair.

Okanogan got things started in the first inning. Okanogan scored two runs when Wood singled.

Chelan Goats Varsity put up four runs in the fourth inning. Taylor Boykin, Lexie Gleasman, and Mia Bordner all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Bauer led things off in the pitcher’s circle for Okanogan. She allowed ten hits and six runs over seven innings, striking out seven.

Taylor Sams led things off in the circle for Chelan Goats Varsity. She allowed 19 hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking one.

Chelan Goats Varsity saw the ball well today, racking up ten hits in the game. Gleasman, Sierra Shively, Boykin, and Ashley Oswald each racked up multiple hits for Chelan Goats Varsity.Oswald, Boykin, Shively, and Gleasman all had two hits to lead Chelan Goats Varsity.

They won the game against Omak, 16-6 to secure a place at regionals next weekend.

Final score Chelan 16 Omak 6

Chelan had 16 runs, 10 hits and committed 5 errors, Gleasman went 2 for 2 with 1 double and 1 triple, 1 base on balls (bb), and was hit by a pitch. She had 3 rbi and 3 runs scored.

Both S. Shively and T. Boykin went 2-4 with a combined 5 stolen bases and 3 rbi, Oswald had 1 double, 2 bb, and was hit by a pitch. She scored 4 runs

Hathrell went 1 for 2 with 2 bb, 3 rbi, and 3 stolen bases, Simpson and N. Zavala each had 1 hit, each stole 2 bases and each scored a run.

Sams pitched 4 1/3 innings giving up 5 hits, 6 runs (only 2 earned) and struck out 2. Garfoot pitched 2/3 of an inning with no hits and no runs.