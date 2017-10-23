Chelan School District Looks To Fill Upcoming Vacant Seat

The Lake Chelan School District is looking for another School Board Member to fill a vacant spot…

102317 Chelan School Board 1 :11 “…of what the boards about.”

That’s Lake Chelan School District Superintendent, Barry DePoali. He says the position became available after a departure and shuffle with current board members…

102317 Chelan School Board 2 :31 “…river and mcneil canyon.”

The American Board of Education traces its origins back to 1647 with the formation of the American Public School System which mandated that every town establish a public school.

Committees sprang up to run the institutions, and in the 1820’s those committees were made independent of local governments, establishing the model for the school districts that exists throughout the country today.

DePoali says there is no question that the school board is an essential part of the education process…

102317 Chelan School Board 3 :39 “…unlike the city council.”