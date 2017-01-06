Chelan School Board Looking For One More

Image: Lynda Foster

The Lake Chelan School District has an opening for a Board of Director position for Director District 2; formerly held by Lynda Foster. Ms. Foster has resigned her position due to the fact that she has relocated and now resides in Director District 1. She is still interested in serving on the board and has filed for the seat in Director District 1 of Siri Tift, which will be expiring in November 2017.

Director District 2 encompasses the majority of the downtown Chelan area and follows the North side of the Chelan River from the Webster Bridge down to Chelan Falls and across the Columbia River, up McNeil Canyon Rd. It also includes all properties between 97A and the Columbia River from the Chelan River north to roughly Mile Post 243.

At this time the Lake Chelan School District is encouraging residents who live in Director District 2 to submit a letter of interest to the Board of Directors. Should you have any further questions concerning the boundary for District 2 or the position itself, please contact the District Office at 682-3515.