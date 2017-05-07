Chelan School Board Hears End Of Year Report & Sets Goals For Next School Year

The Lake Chelan School District Board of Directors held an end of year work session last week to reflect on how the school year went- that included, among other items, a look at achievement, communication, professional development, as well as equity and access.

Superintendent, Barry DePaoli, was eager go share a summary of that meeting, starting with the school’s achievements…

DePaoli says they also looked at the schools equity and access from last year…

DePaoli also shares how the Lake Chelan School District has made great strides on the communications realm…

From a Professional Development standpoint, DePaoli says, again, great improvements were made…