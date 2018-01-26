Chelan Ranger District Brings Forest Education To The Classroom

The Chelan Ranger District offers a variety of Educational Opportunities and one of those is through a program that will bring the Forest Service to you.

Meshach Padilla, Information Assistant and visitor Services for the Chelan Ranger Station, told KOZI that if you are interested in having the Forest Service come to your classroom- now is the time to set that up…

012618 Ranger District Ed 1:34 “…call as soon as you can.”

To arrange for a lesson in your classroom, or with your group- call the Chelan Ranger Station at 5609-682-4900.