Chelan PUD South Shore Project

Monday October 22, 2018 Chelan PUD South Shore Project

This week Chelan PUD will be reconstructing the underground power system along First Creek Road near Chelan. The work replacing aging equipment in order to maintain electric service reliability in that area, may cause some traffic disruptions.

The work will take up to three weeks, with a crew working 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. During work hours, single-lane, flagger-controlled traffic will be in place. Some temporary road closures also may be needed during working hours. Expect up to one-hour delays for crews to plate the work area and allow vehicles to pass. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Power outages also may be needed; affected customers will be notified by Chelan PUD prior to any outage. For questions, call Chelan PUD at 661-4630.