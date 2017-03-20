Chelan PUD Offers Free Camping At BeeBe Bridge Park For Customer Owners

The latest perk in the Chelan County PUD Power Benefit Program has been launched with free camping for customer-owners at the PUD owned BeeBe Bridge Park.

Chelan County PUD Parks Superintendent, Wai Tim Petersen, says the program is in it’s pilot year and now taking applications…

Petersen says the free camping vouchers are part of the Public Power Benefit Projects developed as part of the 2015 Chelan County PUD strategic plan…

BeeBe Bridge Park is located 4 miles east of Chelan on Highway 97. The 56-acre park offers 46 sites, an RV dump station, restrooms with showers, a day-use facility, picnic shelters, a 2 lane boat launch, playground, horseshoes and a walking trail.

That website, again, to apply for your free camping vouchers, is www.chelanpud.org/freecamping .

You can also pick up an application at the Chelan PUD office, at the Leavenworth office, or at the PUD Headquarters in Wenatchee.