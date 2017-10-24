Chelan PUD Hosting Community Meeting Tonight Regarding North Shore Substation

Chelan PUD has reserved the Chelan Fire Hall for tonight’s community meeting to update Chelan Valley residents on the proposed new north shore substation.

The idea is that the fire hall would hold what is expected to be a large public turnout…

1

That’s Chelan PUD Commissioner, Randy Smith.

The meeting is scheduled for 6-8pm at the Chelan Fire Hall on Wapato Avenue.

Community members have been up in arms since the PUD announced they needed to build a new substation on the north shore. It’s not that they don’t want a substation, they just don’t want it in their backyard…

2

It would probably be a good idea to have the latest information before you arrive at the meeting tonight.

That’s available at the PUD website- chelanpud.org, including a new map of the two proposed sites under consideration.