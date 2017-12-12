Chelan Middle School Hoops

The Pirates played their last game of the year and despite Noah Loew’s 12 points lost to Frontier middle school 51-29. It was a tight first half as thé Chelan boys only trailed 16-14 but the second half proved to be their undoing. All twelve players played and contributed mightily and continued to show great comradarie and togetherness behind Coach Domser’s leadership.

The A team finished the season with 9 wins and 0 losses as they clobbered the Frontier middle schoolers 62-34. Cash Walsh blew up for 31 points and Nate Harding added 13 including three 3’s and their defensive efforts were outstanding. “These future Goats have loved being in the gym and loved being together. They are great friends, great teammates and great young men and have represented our school positively all season long, said Coach Stamps and we’re a pleasure to coach.”