Chelan Mayor Gives More Details On One Way Bridge Project- Set To Begin Spring 2018

The City of Chelan continues to move forward on the long planned one-way bridge project in downtown Chelan- with plans to begin work next Spring.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, told KOZI the Woodin Avenue Bridge project will change the experience for pedestrians…

110617 One Way Bridge 1 :38 “…safety on that bridge.”

Mayor Cooney says the current situation has the bridge, which is also a city street, acting as a bypass between two state highways: State Route 150 and US 97A…

110617 One Way Bridge 2 :43 “…in spring next year.”