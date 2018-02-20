Chelan Man At Harborview Medical Center After Being Struck By A Car Sunday Night

A Chelan man was injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident Sunday evening, on Woodin Avenue, near the Apple Cup Cafe in Chelan.

Authorities say Jonathan McDowell was not in a crosswalk when he attempted to cross the four lane roadway and was struck and injured at about 6pm Sunday night.

McDowell was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, and is currently listed in Stable condition.

Audio from Chelan County Sheriff Sergeant, Chris Foreman…

KOZI News will continue to follow this story and bring updated information as we learn more.