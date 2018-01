Chelan Hospital’s First Baby Of The Year Is A Girl

Celebrating the first baby of 2018 born at Lake Chelan Community Hospital & Clinics. On Jan. 2, baby girl Isabella Mendoza was born to Fabiola Anaya Perez and Pedro Mendoza of Manson at 7:19 AM. She was 6 pounds, 10 oz and 19 inches long. The beautiful gift basket was donated by Lake Chelan Community Hospital Guild B. Also pictured, Tasha Marchand, RN, BSN, Med/Surg/OB Manager.