Chelan Hospital Commissioners Plan To Take Their Time In Replacing CEO Kevin Abel

The 30 plus citizens who attended last Friday’s Lake Chelan Community Hospital Special Board Meeting learned that commissioners are not in a big hurry to replace outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Abel…

010818 LCCH Special Meeting 1 :01 “…have lots of options.”

That’s hospital commissioner, Mary Signorelli, who chairs the five person governing board. It is their responsibility to find a replacement CEO for Kevin Abel, who announced his resignation at the end of 2017. He has accepted a similar position in Whitefish Montana…

010818 LCCH Special Meeting 2 :08 “…don’t rush into anything.”

At Friday’s Special Board meeting, Hospital Commissioners voted unanimously to form a research committee charged with exploring all options for recruitment and orientation of a new hospital CEO.



The research committee is chaired by Phyllis Gleasman, joined by fellow commissioner Mary Murphy and CEO, Kevin Abel. Also on the committee is Hospital Chief of Staff, Dr. Bergeson, HR Director, Dee Barnett, Dr. Witt and Dr. Barstad.

The research committee will begin meeting this week with no deadline for creating an outline for recruitment or hiring of a new CEO…

010818 LCCH Special Meeting 3 :18 “…in finding that person.”

It’s common standard practice to hire a professional executive search team when searching to replace a hospital chief executive officer.

The Hospital Board of Commissioners meet the 4th Tuesday of each month- their next meeting will be Tuesday, January 23rd, at which time they will receive an update from the research committee, but their work is not expected to be finalized at that time.