Chelan Hills Acres/Bebee Bridge Fire Update

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Chelan Hills Acres Fire12 miles north Orondo in Douglas County . Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 27, 2018, at 3:15 pm at the request of Chief Jim Oatey, Douglas County Fire District 4.

The Chelan Hills Acres Fire started on Friday July just after 1 pm aprox. 1 mile south of the Bebee Bridge and is burning in grass and sagebrush. A 2nd alarm was sounded almost immediately followed by a 3rd alarm bringing firefighting agencies from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties.

This fire is in excess of 500 acres and growing. It is threatening homes, orchards, and powerlines. Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time.

Leave immediately.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 4 wildland strike teams. The fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Command Team.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Chelan Hills Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.

An aggressive air attack is underway utilizing helicopters and fixed wing aircraft including DC-10s and MD-87 retardant air tankers.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the incident. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/draft-all-risk-mobilization/ .

US 97 Both Directions – US 97 is closed in both directions at milepost 213 in Orondo (US 2 Junction) to milepost 235 at the junction of US 97 and SR 150 due to fire activity.

Local Acess Only

Motorists going to Chelan or Wenatchee should use US 97A in Chelan County on the west side of the Columbia River. There is currently no detour available and no estimated time for reopening.