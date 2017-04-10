Chelan High School Student, Yesenia Saucedo Honored With Accomplished Artists Award

The Performing and Visual Arts Departments at Chelan High School are honoring a student each month with the CHS Accomplished Artists Award. We have connected with Company Creek Pizza for a gift certificate for the winner each month and will be posting the award at the MS/HS and at Company Creek Pizza. Yesenia Saucedo was selected for the month of September from one of Damian Smith’s HS Art Classes. Her award and most importantly HER ARTWORK are attached.