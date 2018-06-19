Chelan High School English Teacher receives prestigious award

Today in Cheney, Chelan High School English teacher Lori Jenkins was awarded the Eastern Washington University in the High School Instructor of the Year Award! This past year, Lori taught EWU English 101 to juniors and seniors at CHS as part of the dual credit program. This program offers CHS students the opportunity to earn college credit in a variety of courses and subjects from the CHS teachers on their own campus. Congratulations Lori on this prestigious award!