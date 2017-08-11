Chelan High School Band Selected To Perform At 2018 State Music Educators Conference

The Chelan HS Band has been selected to perform at the 2018 Washington State Music Educators Association State Conference in Yakima, WA on February 17, 2018 . We were asked to provide a current photo of the band for publicity use and to be included in the state conference programs. That isn’t the easiest task in the world to accomplish with 75 HS Students apart from taking that picture at a concert or performance. Unfortunately, since we needed the photo sooner than our first formal concert, this required an alternate plan of measuring and assigning concert tuxes and dresses to the entire HS Band. Vicki Hoffman worked so hard to make the group look professional and well dressed for our photo session.

Looking good is one thing, capturing that moment is another. I want to thank Jared Eygabroad for his handy work with his camera and drone. Jared, his wife Toni, and children Kaden (gr 6) & Cash (gr 3) are hard core snow skiers and can be found all over Mission Ridge and the back country. Many of Jared’s photos and videos are used as feature pieces on the Mission Ridge’s website. I think you will agree, he captured the spirit of our student musicians and highlighted the beautiful area where we get to live, work, and learn together! I want to thank Jared for his help and generosity! If using this pic on social media/media please give credit to Jared for his work. If you would like the full resolution photo as an attachment, please email me at burdicks@chelanschools.org