Chelan headed to Omak for an interesting Golf match…

Chelan traveled to Omak for an interesting CTL match with a round of 3 times around a course with only 6 playable holes! Due to so much water this spring, the course in the Okanogan highlands still had a large portion of their 9-hole course covered in water and muck, so it was 3 times around with an interesting par situation (par 71 for boys, and par 76 for the girls!).

Cascade boys took the team honors with a 360, while the Chelan girls were the only school to field an entire girls team (467). Medalist honors went to a hot-shooting Corbin Morley (jr.) from Chelan with an 81, followed closely by Omak’s Kyle Abrahamson with an 82. The girls medalist also went to Chelan, with Myranda Evans (sr.) outpacing the field with a 102. Her closest competitor was teammate Annika Nolen with a 116.

The Chelan girls will be playing today in the Chewelah Invitational, then all the CTL varsity teams will have a practice round next Tuesday (9th) at Gamble Sands in preparation for the league/district championships and state qualifier on Tuesday, May 16. This year, the girls will be combined with the B leagues in the area and take 5 girls to state, while the boys will take 7 from the CTL teams only. Chelan will have its last home match next Thursday (11th) which will also be Senior Appreciation afternoon for the Chelan team, 6 seniors will be honored.