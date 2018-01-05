Chelan Golf takes team honors

In Golf, the Chelan’s boys nipped the Cascade Kodiaks by a stroke, 367 to 368, to take team honors today at Cascade’s home course in Leavenworth. Individual medalist honors go to Cascade’s Tim Wells with a 79, followed closely by Chelan’s Miles Grossberg with an 83. For the girls, Cascade took a commanding win with a 426 to Chelan’s 475, with medalist honors going to Cascade’s Maddie Hontou with a 94. Chelan Seniors Emily Christenson, Corbin Morley

Tuesday Chelan’s top 5 boys take part in the Suncadia Invitational, and the whole team finishes off the regular season on Thursday with a home match against non-league Quincy.

Chelan Freshman Ainsley Pehrson