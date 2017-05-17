Chelan Golf takes 3 out of the 5 spots for State

Chelan golf teams competed in the League/District Championships at Gamble Sands Golf Course yesterday. The match also served as the state qualifier for the golfers. Cascade boys team took the CTL league and district championship with a 354 with Chelan coming in 2nd with a 393. The medalist for the boys was a tie at 80, which was broken on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff, with Okanogan’s Billy Norwill (sophomore) taking medalist honors over Cascade’s Tim Wells (junior) came in 3rd with an 82. The top 7 boys earned a spot to state, which will be held at Sunwillows GC in Pasco next week (practice round Monday; competition rounds Tuesday, and the top half continuing on to Wednesday’s final round).

Chelan’s girls took league and district honors with a 379, followed by Cascade with a 410. Medalist for the girls was Cascade’s Maddie Hontou with and 83. Chelan took three of the five state qualifying positions, with Myranda Evans (senior) coming in 3rd with a 90, Annika Nolen (senior) 4th with a 92, and Madi Harrison (senior) tying for 5th with Cascade’s Jacelyn Bain, with Madi Harrison taking the 5th position after winning the first hole of a sudden-death playoff over Bain (Bain will be the state alternate). State for the girls will be held at Horn Rapids GC in West Richland (same days and format as boys).

Chelan was also voted by the coaches to receive the League Sportsmanship Award this season.

Good luck at State Myranda, Annika, Madi, and Corbin!!!