Chelan Golf : One of their best challenges for league & Tennis came away with Wins

Golf— On a sunny but blustery day, Chelan hosted Cascade in what was billed (by Coach Einspahr anyhow) as one of our best challenges for league, Chelan shellacked the Kodiaks with the Chelan boys taking team honors 372 to Cascade’s 427, and the Chelan girls once again taking team honors with no team score from Cascade. Medalist for the boys was Chelan’s Corbin Morley (senior), coming back from a poor showing on Tuesday to finish today with a decisive 82 (42/40). The next nearest score was from his fellow teammate Miles Grossberg (freshman) who finished with an 88 (44/44).

For the girls, Chelan freshman Katie Rainville continued to show improvement, lowering her best from Tuesday to a 108 (53/55) to again take the girls’ medalist honors. Close on her heels was Chelan sophomore Kaylin Boykin with a 111.

Once again, Coach is just happy to see continued improvement from many of the players as they progress through the season. They are essentially half done with their season now, and will now be going to away matches with each of the league opponents following our Gamble Sands Invitational that they host next week (boys on Wed., Apr. 18, and girls on Thurs., Apr. 19).

Tennis— Boys: Chelan 3, Omak 2

#1 Singles: Micah Larson (C) def Chase Grillo 6-0, 6-2

#2 Singles: Alex Gavin (C) def Adam Hendrick 6-0, 6-1 <Alex has had a great week of singles, both in practice and in today’s match>

#3 Singles: Joshua Lester (O) def Tyler Higgins 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) <Despite the loss, Tyler played some of his best tennis ever in the 2nd set>

#1 Doubles: Wyatt Habich/Tobin Wier (C) def Braeden O’Dell/Alex Thornton 6-4, 6-2 <This was a quality win for Wyatt and Tobin over a veteran doubles team>

#2 Doubles: Simon McCune/Javier Ramirez (O) def Eli Phelps/Steven Williams 7-6, 6-2

The Chelan boys even up their CTL record at 1-1, and improve to 5-2 overall.

Girls: Chelan 5, Omak 0

#1 Singles: Emma McLaren def Lupita Moriel 6-2, 6-0

#2 Singles: Abby Martin def Emily Little 6-2, 6-1

#3 Singles: Sydney Hawkins def Samantha Vedders 6-1, 6-1

#1 Doubles: Sierra Rothlisberger/Madeline Peebles def Jennifer O’Dell/Sydney Hack 6-4, 6-3

#2 Doubles: Elle Rothlisberger/Katelyn Deal def Sofia Fletcher/Emma Wilson 6-4, 6-1

The Chelan girls stay undefeated at 6-0, and 2-0 in the CTL.

JV wins for Chelan:

Bella Gatzemeier/Nadia VanWechel 8-3

Cailee Parham/Isa Evans 8-2

Lana Fielding/Madison Latter 8-7

Emmalee and Elaine Folsom 8-1

Next up: Chelan begins a stretch of four straight matches at home vs Cashmere on Tue Apr 17