Chelan Goats earn two wins

Chelan baseball team took the field on Saturday after a long week of spirited practice to earn two lopsided wins versus a dedicated and committed Omak Pioneer baseball team.

The Chelan bats were alive all day, rapping out 31 hits in the CTL double header. Game one featured three hits apiece for Colt Corrigan, Quinn Stamps and Drake Bird, plus a long home run by Breckin Sporseen. All other starters contributed at least one hit each in the offensive hit parade. On the mound, Connor Wilson and Drake Bird combined to allow only one hit and one run to earn the game one victory.

In game two, the Chelan bats continued to be hot, with Colt Corrigan belting a home run, and Breckin Sporseen adding his second home run for the day. Kenny Reeves, Gage Estes, Bryson Darlington each added two hits apiece in the offensive outpouring.

Sam Austin earned the win on the mound, going the distance, allowing only two hits and one run.

Next up: Friday, 4:30 at home, a non league game against a strong 2A opponent from Blaine Washington.

In Softball on Saturday, Chelan Goats Varsity Beat Omak By 21 Runs in Game 1, score 23-2. They got things started in the first inning, scoring one run when Taylor Boykin singled. Taylor Sams with the win for Chelan, she went five innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out five. Chelan tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. The Goats grab lead in the fifth inning to defeat Omak in game 2 with a score 7-4 over Omak on Saturday.