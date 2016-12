Chelan Goats at the NCW Showcase

Last night the Chelan Lady Goats lost against the Cashmere Bulldogs 68-21 at the Town Toyota Center. Omak Pioneers came out on top 78-46 when they played the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions. Oroville lost 31 to 82 against Republic.

When the Chelan Boys took the court this evening, they came to play. 53-42 against the Cashmere Bulldogs and the Oroville Hornets with 73 and Republic with 37.