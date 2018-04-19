Chelan Goats at Gamble Sands

Thanks to all who came over and participated in the invite today!

Chelan’s top three boys did well today, shooting 79 (Miles G), 84 (Corbin M) and 92 (Seth H). The weather cooperated, though a chilly start this morning, and the winds they had yesterday nev er materialized. They had 140 boys today and a great field of competition. Had a hole in one, and the winning team (Everett) shot a team score (4 players 0 below 300 (294). All in all a great day and a great tournament. Congratulations to Everett for a great score of 294, tied for second with 319 were Glacier Peak and Meadowdale. A big “thanks” to Amber Finch for running both today’s boys tournament and tomorrow’s girls tournament.

1st place individual: Grayson Giboney (11)-Kings 71

2nd place individual: Austin Duffy (10)-Everett 72

Tied for 3rd place at 73:

Dylan Apodaca (12)-Selah (won score card playoff for medal)

Ronny Kildall (9)-Everett

Andrew Martin (11)-Everett

Cameron Klundt (12)-Stanwood