Chelan Goat Girls Soccer

Last night the Chelan High Girls Soccer Team took on the Tonasket Tigers at Mtn. Goat Field. Tonasket came out strong and the Goats again started slow. Ashley Sams again racked up 19 saves on the day and kept us in the game. After several frantic defensive stops in the 20th minute Tonasket was able to find the back of the net. Ten minutes later they would score again to take half 2-0.

The second half Chelan came out with more energy. Wendy Mendez stole the ball 40 yards from goal and took it to goal to bring Chelan with in one. Eight minutes later Salma Bravo found Mendez again who beat two defenders to tie the ball game up. After tying the game we lost our sense of urgency and unfortunately gave up a late goal to lose the game 3-2. Our energy level and communication improved in the second half but we are going to have to be more disciplined as a team.