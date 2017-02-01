Chelan Girls Beat Oroville, Fall To Adna In Chelan Holiday Hoops Tourney

Chelan 50

Oroville 36

The Lady Goats used a 21-5 2nd quarter run to outpace the visiting Hornets from Oroville in the 1st round of the Chelan Holiday Tournament. Oroville would not go away quietly though as the Hornets came out of the locker room on fire in the 3rd quarter scoring 19 points. Chelan put up 17 of their own points behind the 3 point shooting of Senior Madi Harrison, Junior Olivia Nygreen and Sophomore Lexie Gleasman.

Senior Katie Gleasman and Sophomore Lexie Gleasman lead the goats with 12 points apiece. Junior Olivia Nygreen added 11 points.

“Sydney Hawkins and Ashley Oswald gave us solid minutes off the bench. Our 2nd unit as a whole gave us great minutes in the 2nd frame,” stated Head Coach Steve Nygreen

Chelan – K. Gleasman 12, Lexie Gleasman 12, Olivia Nygreen 11, Molly Oswald 6, Madi Harrison 5, Emma McLaren 2, Ashley Oswald 2

Oroville – Sheridan Blasey 15, Hannah Hilderbrand 7, Havannah Worrel 6, Pie Todd 6, Olivia Mathews 2

12/28/16

Chelan 35

Adna 56

In the girl’s championship game, the visiting Adna Pirates, 7-0 and ranked 3rd in the 2B state rankings, proved to be a major challenge for the host Lady Goats.

The lady goats focused their defense on slowing down Adna’s star forward, senior Devanie Kleemeyer. Sophomore Lexie Gleasman, Freshman Molly Oswald and the rest of the swarming goats held Kleemeyer to 8 points. The pirates countered Chelan’s defensive efforts with their lightning-quick fast break as Adna outscored the goats in every quarter. Pirate senior star point guard Kenya Lorton fought through the goats mix of zone and man to lead all scorers with 17 points.

Chelan struggled offensively against the Pirates mix of press and zone, failing to score in double figures in the 1st 2 quarters which resulted in a 26 to13 halftime deficit. Chelan closed to within 6 points twice in the 3rd quarter, but turnovers ultimately undid the Chelan effort.

“Our inexperience shows and yet I see moments of brilliance in this team. We need to work at being more consistent and we’ll put up a few more W’s,” said Head Coach Steve Nygreen

Chelan – Katie Gleasman 13, Lexie Gleasman 12, Molly Oswald 3, Jessi Oules 3, Olivia Nygreen 2, Ashley Oswald 2

Adna – Kenya Lortner 17, Isabella Elwood 13, Lily Glover 12, Devanie Kleemeyer 8, Morgan Trotter 2, Payton Asilton 2