Chelan Freshman, Katie Rainville, Puts Up 21 Points For Lady Goats

IN BOYS ACTION:

CHELAN EDGES LIFE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 55-53

Chelan’s Quinn Stamps led all scorers with 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Mountain Goats beat Life Christian Academy 55-53 in a game at Chelan.” Stamps’ points came on 5 field goals, 2 three pointers and 4 of 4 free throws during the game. Connor Wilson also hit some big shots for the Goats chipping in 11pts.

Bert Mendivil took it to the rim in the closing seconds and made his lay in as time expired. Mendivil Finished with 12 points.

“I thought our team played pretty good defense throughout the game.

We were able to overcome some turnovers and missed free throws to win down the stretch. Our guys are starting to play with more confidence and that’s nice to see.”

-Coach Pearl

ON THE GIRLS SIDE:

Chelan 79 Concrete 10