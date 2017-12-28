[12/28/17] Chelan Freshman, Katie Rainville, Puts Up 21 Points For Lady Goats
IN BOYS ACTION:
CHELAN EDGES LIFE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 55-53
Chelan’s Quinn Stamps led all scorers with 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Mountain Goats beat Life Christian Academy 55-53 in a game at Chelan.” Stamps’ points came on 5 field goals, 2 three pointers and 4 of 4 free throws during the game. Connor Wilson also hit some big shots for the Goats chipping in 11pts.
Bert Mendivil took it to the rim in the closing seconds and made his lay in as time expired. Mendivil Finished with 12 points.
“I thought our team played pretty good defense throughout the game.
We were able to overcome some turnovers and missed free throws to win down the stretch. Our guys are starting to play with more confidence and that’s nice to see.”
-Coach Pearl
ON THE GIRLS SIDE:
Freshman Katie Rainville’s 21 points combined with Junior Lexie’s Gleasman 18 to lead the Lady Goats to a 79-10 victory over the visiting Concrete Lions. The Lady Goats defensive pressure held the Lions scoreless in the first half.
“We moved the ball crisply and communicated well on defense.” said Chelan Head Coach Steve Nygreen.
The Lady Goats play Adna on Thursday December 28th in the Chelan Holiday Tournament Championship Game. The Lady Goats return to CTL play at Cascade January 3rd.
Chelan – Rainville 21, Gleasman 18, Sams 12, Huddleston 10, Ivory 6, Cruz 5, M. Oswald 4, Watson 2, A. Oswald 1
Concrete – Clark 6, Whortern 2, Buchta 2, Hatings, Earhart, Ramos, Rensink, Pritchard, Fregoso